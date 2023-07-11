CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bank of America will pay a fine of over $250 million for illegally charging fees and opening fake accounts, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced on Tuesday.

“Bank of America wrongfully withheld credit card rewards, double-dipped on fees, and opened accounts without consent,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “These practices are illegal and undermine customer trust. The CFPB will be putting an end to these practices across the banking system.”

The bank ‘double-dipped’ on fees imposed on customers with insufficient funds, records showed. In 2014, the bank was ordered to pay a $727 million fine for illegal credit card practices.

The bureau said hundreds of thousands of consumers over several years have been impacted by the latest penalty to the bank.

Bank of America serves over 68 million people and small businesses and had $2.4 trillion in consolidated assets as of the end of March.

Concerning the latest fine, $100 million will go to consumers, $90 million to the CFPB, and $60 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.