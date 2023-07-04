CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Maine officials announced Charlotte-based Nucor Corporation contacted them about a cyberattack affecting thousands of individuals.

In a government post, the Office of the Maine Attorney General said the company had compromised data from roughly 8,824 individuals in the attack from May 26 to June 1, 2023.

Two Maine residents are affected. An attorney representing the company said North Carolina residents are also impacted by the data breach, but there’s no word on the total number yet.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Moore & Van Allen PLLC Attorney Suzanne Gainey, who filed the notice, said Nucor was one of several companies caught up in a “widely publicized” breach.

Gainey said an unknown person exploited a software vulnerability during that period, and there was some “unauthorized access.”

The Maine AG statement said the company reported the breach on Monday, June 3. Gainey said the company implemented a patch the same day and began investigating the incident.

Gainey said Nucor is providing the affected individuals with 24 months of Equifax credit monitoring with identity theft protection.

On its website, Nucor claims its North America’s most diversified producer of steel and steel products. Nucor employs more than 800 people in North Carolina.

Queen City News has contacted NC Attorney General Josh Stein and Nucor for a statement.