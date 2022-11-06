CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voters have been hitting the polls in record numbers in Carolinas. With the election just days away, big issues like abortion rights and inflation are driving people to vote, but climate change also tops the list of concerns.

The interesting caveat is…no one talks about it.

In North Carolina, 64% of people are concerned about climate change but they think that only 40% are concerned with them. This is true across a wide range of demographics, including age and political affiliation.

Dr. Ed Maibach is the Director of the Center of Climate Change Communication at George Mason University, “Even when we look at the data among conservative Republicans, they too misunderstand how many members of their friends and family, neighbors and coworkers, are concerned about the climate. And so it comes down to…recommending that if you’re concerned about it, talk about it.”

Research done alongside the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication also finds that we align much more than we think on climate solutions. A supermajority of 77% of Americans supports some sort of research or funding into renewable energy.

Dr. Maibach explains, “When we ask people about different actions that can be taken, for example, accelerating the uptake of clean energy, moving away from dirty fossil fuel energy, and embracing the clean energy revolution, most Americans are really all for that…and that really is true across the political spectrum.”

Dr. Maibach adds that data shows both Republicans and Democrats, by at least a 3-1 margin, want to vote for candidates that support climate action or take it seriously. Polls show that most Americans support climate action and solutions.

To learn more about public opinion on climate change, check out these interactive maps from Yale’s research program.

The data includes a fact sheet about North Carolina here.