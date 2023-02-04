PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Democratic Party has approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary. Members of the Democratic National Committee voted Saturday to replace Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot.

It’s part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to the party’s base of support. Changes to the lineup are still possible throughout the summer and beyond. But it’s clear the start of the 2024 primary will look very different from the one in 2020. States with early contests have a major influence in determining the nominee.

South Carolina is set to go first, followed three days later by New Hampshire and Nevada. Then Georgia and after that, Michigan.