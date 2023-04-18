(WSPA) – Dr. Charles Frazier Stanley, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church Atlanta and the founder of In Touch Ministries has died.

In Touch Ministries released the following statement:

“We are saddened to share that our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, has passed away. We are forever indebted to him for his godly example, biblical teaching and devotion to the gospel. Please join us in prayer for the Stanley family.”

Stanley preached at Fruitland Baptist Church in Hendersonville, N.C. from 1957 to 1959.

He was 90 years old.