WHITELAND, Ind. (WXIN) — Footage captured from a drone shows the devastation that was caused by a storm late Friday night and early Saturday morning in Whiteland, Indiana.

This aerial view captures the Park Forest neighborhood and the damage done to some of the homes.

Relief for those in need of shelter can be found at Greenwood Middle School. Non-emergency reports can be called into the Johnson County Public Safety Communications Center at (317) 346-6336.

