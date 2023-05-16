SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Late Tuesday morning, an explosion ripped through the heart of downtown Tijuana injuring 20 people.

According to the Tijuana Fire Department, the blast happened at a multipurpose building with several businesses on the ground floor and apartment units on the second story.

Initially, one person was reportedly killed, but we’re now told no fatalities took place.

Six people did require medical care, three are said to be hospitalized in critical condition.

The Tijuana Fire Department says it is still looking for a few residents who have been reported missing.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.