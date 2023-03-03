WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Family members of Shanquella Robinson and national civil rights activists marched on the Nation’s Capital on Friday, seeking help from federal authorities.

They’re demanding U.S. diplomats intervene in the death investigation of the 25-year-old Charlotte woman. Robinson died on Oct. 29 while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“The death of my sister has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in my life,” Quilla Long, Robinson’s sister, said.

It’s been over 120 days since Robinson died. Mexican authorities say they have an unnamed suspect but have not made any arrests.

National interest in the case came soon after the woman’s friends gave conflicting statements about Robinson’s death. At first, they said she died from alcohol poisoning. After autopsies, the family learned she suffered physical trauma to her body.

Lawyers need federal officials to fast-track the investigation because they have already done as much groundwork as possible.

“Going to those places, going to the office of the doctor who attended to her, going to the villa and the places where she walked and spent her last moments, trying to find answers for her family was absolutely unreal; nobody should have to do that,” family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said.

Attorneys plan to meet with Department of Justice officials to present their evidence. That evidence includes a video of a person attacking Robinson in a hotel room.

“What we see is very clear,” activist Tamika Mallory said. “She was beaten to death. There are six people who were there who know the answers, and they need to be present somewhere where they are being asked and demanded of the truth.”

“The people who know what happened to my daughter are living their lives, they have returned to their jobs, and my family is left to wait,” Sallamondra Robinson, Shanquella’s mother, said.

Sallamondra Robinson made a personal plea to President Joe Biden at the event.

Family members say they feel like they have been handed off from one country’s officials to another, back and forth, delaying the investigation.

“The ball is clearly in the United States’s court,” Sue-Ann Robinson said.

Attorney Ben Crump told the crowd that Mexican officials had completed their investigation. Officials issued an arrest warrant but did not say who the warrant’s intended target.