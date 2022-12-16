SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Early Wednesday morning, a man from India fell to his death from the border barrier between San Diego and Tijuana about two miles east of the Pacific Ocean.

The man, identified as 50-year-old Brijkumar Daxiniprasad Yadad, was trying to climb over the 30-foot wall while carrying his 3-year-old boy, Tijuana police said.

The man’s wife was also scaling the barrier with them.

According to Tijuana Police, for an unknown reason the entire family plunged to the ground from the top of the wall.

Daxiniprasad and the boy fell on the Mexican side, while the mother landed on U.S. territory.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a San Diego hospital for care.

The boy survived the fall with no injuries and was cleared by Red Cross paramedics at the scene.

According to the Migrant Affairs Office in Tijuana, the family was part of a large group of migrants, 30-40 individuals, attempting to cross the border.

In the area where the fall took place, a wall made out of blocks has been built perpendicular to the international barrier. It’s used by smugglers to help get migrants over the metal wall that divides the two countries.

Tijuana officials said since the fall, the child was reunited with his mother on the U.S. side of the border.