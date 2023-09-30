MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins police officer fired after a shooting Thursday night in Marion County is under investigation for “attempted homicide and or homicide,” according to documents News13 obtained from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

The documents listed the allegations as the reason for Cpl. John Pettiford’s “separation” from the Mullins Police Department, and indicated that he is facing criminal charges.

Pettiford remained in the Marion County Detention Center early Friday afternoon. The jail’s website Friday afternoon indicated that he is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The site also showed “hold for warrants” in the area where charges are normally listed.

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after the shooting that led to Pettiford’s firing, authorities said.

Mullins Police Capt. Phil Mostowski said Pettiford was fired Friday morning after the department got information from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division about his involvement in an “incident” that was initially investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

News13 reported Thursday evening that deputies were conducting an “active investigation” in the area of Walker Court near Latta, but no additional information was available at the time.

SLED confirmed Friday morning that the “incident” was a shooting and that one person was injured. No information about the person’s condition was immediately available.

SLED said it was asked to investigate by the sheriff’s office but details about what happened have yet to be released. News13 asked the sheriff’s office for more information Friday morning but was referred to SLED.

The Criminal Justice Academy documents also show that Pettiford was fired from the Dillon Police Department in September 2018 for violating 2018 agency policy. However, the report does not provide any details about what happened.

He was hired by the Mullins Police Department in April 2019.

