CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thousands of travelers trying to get home from the holidays are stressed and stranded at airports across the country.

According to FlightAware, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. were Southwest. On Wednesday, the website reported more than 2,000 flight cancellations.

“I am going to get home; that’s all that matters,” Donna Cassavaw said.

The Charleston resident was hoping to drive home in a rental car. Instead, she sat waiting for hours Wednesday to board a Greyhound bus.

“Because I tried to rent a car, and they had none available. I am scared to death to ride the bus, but it was my only option to get home quickly,” Cassavaw said. “I even tried Budget Rental Car, several of the rental cars, and there was just nothing available because I would have already been home if I had a rental car.”

“Due to the cancellations, we have been getting a lot more car rentals going out,” rental car greeter Jerome Alexander said.

In the rental car area at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, staff has been busy catering to families desperate to get home. Alexander says some were willing to drive as far as 13 hours to their destination.

“On Friday, we had four customers back-to-back that has to drive I think it was like 13 hours because of cancellations, and it would have been after Christmas before they would have gotten a flight,” Alexander said.

The lot is now mostly empty spaces and compact cars for customers who booked them in advance.

“Cars have been hard to get this period more so when there is a flight crisis, so yeah, I wasn’t sure I was going to get something,” Wisconsin resident John said.