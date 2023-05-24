CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – House Republicans have already made a resolution to block the debt relief.

White House administrators said in a statement this would undercut the president’s economic recovery efforts and Biden would veto any legislation they pass against the plan.

The U.S. Supreme Court is still considering if the president has the authority to provide the relief. Missouri’s attorney general said debt forgiveness is unfair to many Americans.

The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million were approved to have up to 20,000 dollars in federal student loan forgiveness.