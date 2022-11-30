WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – S.C. senator Lindsay Graham and a group of Senate Republicans are threatening to block the annual defense authorization bill unless Congress agrees to lift the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The group also wants to reinstate those dismissed because they wouldn’t get the shot.

“You’re kicking somebody out of the military who’s willing to get shot because they won’t take a shot,” Graham said.

Graham joined other Republican leaders to take a stand against the COVID vaccine mandate in the military. The group plans to abstain from voting on the nearly $850 billion annual defense authorization bill, stalling it.

“I will not vote to get on this bill unless we have a vote to change this policy,” Graham said.

The group has 20 Senators on board, and they’ll need 41 to halt the bill.

It comes at a time when the military needs people to sign up to serve. In late September, the United Armed Services Committee heard testimony on Department of Defense recruitment and retention.

Stephanie Miller, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Policy, told the committee about this year’s numbers.

“As fiscal year 2022 comes to a close, the department anticipates we will collectively miss our annual recruiting mission despite assessing more than 170,000 remarkable young men and women,” Miller said.

The vaccine mandate is not the top disqualifier for service. Those would be obesity and addiction, among other conditions, but some Senate Republicans argue the military cannot afford to lose more people who are willing and able to serve.

“It literally is insane, I think, to drive men and women out of the military at a time when we have recruiting shortages because of refusal to take this vaccine,” Graham said.

This instance would be the first time Senator Graham has not voted on the NDAA bill, which many see as annual must-pass legislation.

The House could bring a draft to the chamber floor next week.