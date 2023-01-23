FOX NEWS – The Guinness World Record title for the world’s largest pizza has reportedly been awarded to Pizza Hut and popular YouTuber, Eric “Airrack” Decker.

The American multinational restaurant chain and video content creator Eric “Airrack” Decker joined forces to make their record-breaking 13,990-square-foot pizza at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which earned recognition from Guinness World Records on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to a press release issued by Pizza Hut.

Fox News Digital reached out to Guinness World Records for comment.

