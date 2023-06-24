CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of people defending women’s reproductive rights lined up outside Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center early Saturday morning to hear Vice President Kamala Harris speak on the impacts of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling happened one year ago.

“We accurately predicted what would happen in a world without roe. We knew this decision would create a health care crisis in America,” Harris said. “We knew that old abortion bans would immediately go back into effect. One which was written in 1849. Now, check this out. 1849, 1849, before women had the right to vote.”

VP IN QC 🏙️ | Hundreds of people defending women’s reproductive rights lined up outside Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center Saturday morning to hear Vice President Kamala Harris speak. @speakin_ontv's recap: https://t.co/QgI8wOVGK8 pic.twitter.com/RWo3TX6Ixc — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 25, 2023

Harris made the trip advocating for federally protected abortion rights days before North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions begin on July 1.

“It’s been very difficult. Honestly, it’s been scary,” said Adira Abdullah, a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated member. “It’s hard to find resources. But then also it’s been ostracizing where you’re trying to find the right friend who you can fit in with because of the polarizing, different perspectives that we do have in our bodies and our choices.”

N.C. Republican legislators overrode Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of their 12-week abortion ban in May.

“In the midst of this health care crisis, extremists, so-called leaders in states across our nation have proposed or passed more than 350 new laws to restrict these freedoms and the right to have access to reproductive health care,” Harris said during the rally. “Right now in our country, 23 million women of reproductive age live in a state with an extreme abortion ban in effect.”

N.C.’s ban makes exceptions for rape, incest, and “life-limiting” fetal anomalies. Proponents of the legislation argue that it offers a compromise on abortion.

State Attorney General Josh Stein, a strong abortion-rights supporter and Democratic candidate for governor in 2024, was among the many speakers during the rally.

“The number one job of the State Attorney’s General is to protect people, and that is exactly why we are all here in Charlotte,” said Stein. “We are here to declare that we will not go backward.”

Other speakers included N.C. Congresswoman Alma Adams, who spoke about black maternal health rates, Congressman Jeff Jackson, and other lawmakers from South Carolina and Virginia.

“We know this fight will not truly be won until we secure this right for every American, which means ultimately the United States Congress must put back in place what the Supreme Court took away,” Harris said.

Harris says the Biden-Harris administration will continue to do its part.

On Friday, President Biden signed an Executive Order to protect and increase access to contraception, his administration’s latest attempt to secure reproductive rights as abortion restrictions rise in many states.