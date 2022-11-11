(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s joy in paying off your student loans.

Doing it during a pandemic and hearing you can get the money back is exciting.

“I gave them a call and said I’m requesting a refund for the amount I paid back in March,” said Jessica Norwood. “Which was a little over $10,000.”

After a few questions, “I wasn’t expecting it because I feel like it’s the government, it’s student loans; I was not holding my breath for anything,” she added.

Then two weeks ago, a good surprise.

“I received the amount I paid back in March in full to my bank account,” Norwood said.

She’s 1 of 26 million nationwide who have applied for debt relief under the federal student debt relief program. And she is 1 of 16 million already approved.

The federal program has halted after a judge in Texas ruled it illegal.

So does that mean she needs to pay back the money?

Jessica and her husband, Brandon, host ‘The Sugar Daddy Podcast,’ a financial literacy program, and they talked about this potential roadblock.

“The Biden Administration is essentially kind of using a loophole in order to try and pass this plan,” said Brandon Norwood. “Normally, the President doesn’t have powers to do a student loan relief of this type.”

If they qualify, people who made payments or paid off loans during the pandemic are entitled to a refund under the CARES act.

So what should people do if they are in the same situation?

“On our podcast, one of our favorite sayings is personal finance is personal,” said Jessica.

Meaning: If you spend the money, make sure you can pay it back or save it.

“I would one hundred percent put that money in a high-yield savings account,” added Brandon. “Where it is getting some interest on it, but I would not go out and spend it.”

The U.S. Department of Education has put a block on new applications.

In response to the court decision, a White House spokesperson said, “the Department will hold onto their information so it can quickly process their relief once we prevail in court.”