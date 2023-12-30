Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect address listed for the location of the fire. The information has been corrected and changed.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A home and vehicle were both up in flames in a fire that took place on Christmas evening in Bath.

According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, fire personnel were sent to the scene at 7581 County Route 13 in the town of Bath at 10:37 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, after receiving a report from a passerby of a fully involved structure fire.

Bath Assistant Chief David Dowdle was the first to arrive on the scene and confirmed that there was a working structure fire on a manufactured home and a fully involved vehicle fire. All residents of the home were out of the building when he arrived. It was reported that the dogs barking woke the family in the home and alerted them to the fire, allowing them to escape the home safely.

A second alarm was called for mutual aid from the Bath VA, Avoca. Kanona, Hammondsport, Prattsburgh, Pulteney, Savona and Wayne. Savona provided standby at the Bath station, while Wayne provided standby at the Hammondsport station while they assisted with the fire.

NYSEG was also called to the scene to disconnect the electric and Hometown Energy for a propane tank that was close to the home, which vented from the heat but did not rupture. The Steuben County Fire Investigation Team was called to the scene as well and is looking into the cause of the fire.

All units that responded to the fire were clear from the scene at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. There were no injuries as a result.