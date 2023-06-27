(WGHP) — A NASCAR star’s family has been killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide in Oklahoma.

According to TMZ, Jimmie Johnson’s mother and father-in-law, Jack and Terry Janway, and his 11-year-old nephew, Dalton, died in a fatal shooting on Monday, and law enforcement sources are calling it a murder-suicide.

Police tell TMZ that they were found just after 9 p.m. Monday after someone called 911 reporting a gun and hanging up. Police say they believe Terry Janway was the shooter, but do not know what the motive was and do not know if she was the one who called 911.

Police searching the home found one body in the hallway and then heard another gunshot. After that they found the other two bodies.

Johnson has been married to Chandra Janway since 2004.

His next race is scheduled for this weekend.