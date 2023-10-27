LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 in Maine has been found dead, authorities said Friday.

Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.

The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity. A 10 p.m. news conference was scheduled by police.

Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, was a U.S. Army reservist who underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he began acting erratically during training, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

Card had been sought since the Wednesday night shootings, and murder warrants were issued against him.