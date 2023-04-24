ALEXANDRIA, V.A. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say the man took wild turtles, shipping them wrapped in socks to Facebook buyers in six different states.

Just south of Washington D.C., in an Alexandria V.A. courtroom, 41-year-old Stanlee Fazi plead guilty to trafficking wild eastern box turtles between July 2017 and June 2020, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says.

Officials say Fazi was paid around $12,700 over Facebook Marketplace to ship the turtles at least 27 times to buyers in California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin. Fazi said that he wrapped the turtles in socks to ship them through a FedEx office in Fredericksburg.

The DOJ says that many of Fazi’s buyers then smuggled the turtles out of the United States into Hong Kong and China.

Fazi is being held in violation of the Lacey Act, a law enacted in 1900 that prohibits selling or transporting wild animals or plants if they were taken or owned illegally. The DOJ says that Fazi will be sentenced on July 26th. The maximum sentence under the Lacey Act is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The eastern box turtle (Terrapene carolina carolina) is native to the forested areas in eastern America and is a subspecies of the common box turtle (Terrapene carolina). They can grow up to 6 inches long and live more than 100 years. The colorful creatures are no strangers to residents in Virginia and the Carolinas. Officials say the more colorfully marked turtles are highly sought after in the domestic and foreign pet trade.

Law enforcement in Baltimore and Vero Beach Florida say they ran the investigation as part of Operation Middleman, an operation focused on the illegal trafficking of reptiles between the U.S. and China.