EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A pair of Venezuelan migrants allegedly assaulted a member of the Texas Army National Guard on Wednesday morning in El Paso.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a trooper responded to a report of an assault along the Rio Grande in South El Paso.

Troopers say the soldier was standing near the concertina wire on the border when a migrant woman rushed him, grabbed him by his neck and attempted to push him down. At the same time, a migrant man grabbed the soldier by his leg and caused the soldier to fall on the concertina wire.

The alleged assault happened by Gate 36, a part of the border wall where hundreds of migrants since last year have been gathering at different periods to surrender to Border Patrol agents.

When they arrived, troopers said the soldier was sitting on the ground with his pant leg up and a bandage around his left knee.

DPS identified the migrants as 38-year-old Karla Dividay Matar Jaimes and 33-year-old Yoel Jesus Guerra Urdaneta. Both were charged with assault, DPS said.

Because she was traveling with minors, the woman was “charged at large,” DPS said. Guerra was booked with bond set at $3,500.