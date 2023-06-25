GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast was almost a part of one of the biggest tragedies so far.

On June 18, “Titan,” a submersible watercraft of OceanGate, went on its third journey down to see the wreckage of the Titanic with five members on board. After losing connection with its mothership with 96 hours of oxygen and later on, proof that the submersible had imploded, all five members were pronounced dead.

On Sunday, MrBeast posted this tweet, stating that he was actually invited to what would become a tragic incident.

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

One of the members on the watercraft was the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush. It is unclear as of now who sent this text to MrBeast, but that’s not a far-fetched thought.

