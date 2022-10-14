CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Starting in 2023, the U.S. government will increase social security benefits by 8.7% to make up for record-high inflation.

“For a minute I was excited,” retiree Lynn Baldwin said.

Baldwin is one of the millions of Americans about to receive the historic pay bump.

“It sounds like a lot, it really does, considering. But, like I say, everything has gone up just so much, and not only food, but gasoline, electricity, gas for heating the house, that’s going to be up. It’s not going to help a whole lot,” Baldwin said.

The Social Security Administration said recipients will see about $146 extra a month.

“I understand what the government is trying to do, but this isn’t enough,” CEO of The Money Plug Markia Brown said. “$146 at the grocery store can probably get you a week’s worth of meat if you are really price-watching. I don’t think that is enough money for these people to take care of themselves.”

Over the last six months, Brown says she has seen an increase in retirees asking for financial advice.

“There are older people who are having to skip out on medications, miss meals, they can’t afford transportation to doctor’s appointments and things like that because of what inflation has done to the economy currently,” Brown said.

“My car insurance has gone up more than 10 percent, everything has gone up more than 10 percent,” recent retiree Creston Laager said.

Brown says more and more clients who have worked 40,50,60 years are now having to return to the workforce for extra money.

“Grandparents who have been raising kids for generations ate trying to find little side hustles to make those ends meet,” Brown said.

Baldwin, who turns 86 next week says she dog-sits to make some extra money,

“I keep dogs. I am babysitting him while his momma officiates a wedding in Texas,” Baldwin said.

“We need to start having this conversation now before it becomes a bigger issue next year when it actually goes into effect,” Brown said.