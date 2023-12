HUFFMAN, TX. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Boxing legend and grill salesman George Foreman is auctioning off some of his luxury vehicles, according to the listings on Hagerty Marketplace.

The auction values range between $5,300 to $325,000. Here are some of the listings below:

792-Mile 2005 Ford GT. Bid: $325,000; Hagerty Marketplace

1959 Chevrolet Impala Tri-Power Convertible. Bid: $135,000; Hagerty Marketplace

1,600-Mile 2002 Ferrari 360 Spider Six-Speed. Bid: $120,000; Hagerty Marketplace

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray “Split-Window” Fuelie Coupe. Bid: $112,500; Hagerty Marketplace

3,400-Mile 1987 Ferrari Testarossa. Bid: $105,000; Hagerty Marketplace

2000 BMW Z8. Bid: $102,500; Hagerty Marketplace

447-Mile 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe. Bid: $93,000; Hagerty Marketplace

1999 Prevost Vantare H3-45 VIP Touring Coach. Bid: $90,000; Hagerty Marketplace

1961 Chevrolet Corvette 283/270 Four-Speed. Bid: $68,200; Hagerty Marketplace

1958 Chevrolet Corvette 283/230 Four-Speed. Bid: $63,200; Hagerty Marketplace

