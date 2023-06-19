(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While passengers enjoy memorable views from their window seats this summer, one particular view led to the unexpected termination of two flights — before the planes ever made it to the runway.

There was more tarmac trouble at one of our nation’s busiest airports after another “too close for comfort” incident grabbed headlines.

It happened again the second time since March, at Boston’s Logan Airport Friday, June 16. Two airliners made contact in what has been described as a “low-speed collision” on the tarmac.

In this latest incident, according to a statement from United Airlines, “the winglet of a United aircraft clipped the tail of another aircraft” on the ground.

Customers on both aircraft were deplaned normally at the gate, and rebooked.

The other aircraft was a Delta plane, full of passengers, reportedly parked in a holding area.

When the United plane taxied by, passenger cellphones captured it inching uncomfortably close when a startling jolt got everyone’s attention. The strike forced both aircraft to return to their gates, and go into maintenance for a damage assessment.

While no one was hurt, there were likely some bruised egos and embarrassment from the United pilots who clipped Delta’s tail.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.