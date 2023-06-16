NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — President Joe Biden announced Friday he plans to appoint Dr. Mandy Cohen as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cohen is the former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Cohen is known by many North Carolina families for her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing in regular briefings with Governor Roy Cooper.

Cohen will be replacing Rochelle Walensky, who is stepping down on June 30.

Cohen was named secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in 2017 and stepped down on Dec. 31, 2021, to spend more time with her family.

During her two-year stint as the head of NCDHHS, she guided the state through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her one regret she said during her final pandemic briefing was not being able to convince Republican state leaders to expand health coverage for more low-income people.

Statement released on Friday from President Biden:

“Dr. Cohen is one of the nation’s top physicians and health leaders with experience leading large and complex organizations, and a proven track record protecting Americans’ health and safety.

As Secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Cohen developed innovative and nationally recognized programs that improved the health and lives of families across the state. Her leadership through the COVID-19 crisis drew bipartisan praise, as did her successful transformation of North Carolina’s Medicaid program and pivotal role in the bipartisan passage of Medicaid expansion. Before serving in North Carolina, Dr. Cohen held senior roles at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services where she helped implement Affordable Care Act programs, including expanding insurance coverage and protections.

Dr. Cohen has been recognized by leaders from both parties for her ability find common ground and put complex policy into action. I look forward to working with Dr. Cohen as she leads our nation’s finest scientists and public health experts with integrity and transparency.”

Statement released on Friday from NC Gov. Roy Cooper:

“Dr. Cohen is a strong leader and a problem solver who was uniquely qualified to lead the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. President Biden has made an excellent choice for CDC Director.”

Statement released on Friday from current CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky:

“I congratulate Dr. Mandy Cohen on her appointment to serve as the 20th CDC director. Dr. Cohen is a respected public health leader who helped North Carolina successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and has dedicated her career to improving health outcomes for all Americans.

Her unique experience and accomplished tenure in North Carolina – along with her other career contributions – make her perfectly suited to lead CDC as it moves forward by building on the lessons learned from COVID-19 to create an organization poised to meet public health challenges of the future.

I can think of no better hands in which to leave this agency during a critical time in its history. I wish Dr. Cohen and the dedicated people of CDC strength and the brightest successes in the next chapter.”