(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you are a frequent flyer, chances are you have experienced a few bumps along the way. We’re not talking about air turbulence, but airline customer service.

Delayed and canceled flights are the new normal, wreaking havoc on passengers.

So what rights do passengers have, if any, when things go awry?

We’ve all heard about aggravating accounts of air travel. Perhaps you’ve had a few of your own. Inconvenience happens. And when it does, how much compensation would it take to make it worthwhile?

If you fly for business or pleasure, consider these scenarios and proposed compensation:

Your flight is delayed or canceled due to the fault of the airline. The airline company must compensate and/or refund tickets to customers.

You are denied boarding because the airline overbooked your flight. The airline must pay a minimum of $1,350 to customers.

The airline lost your luggage. They must immediately refund paid baggage fees.

The suggested compensation for these all-to-common situations is included in a proposed “Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights”. This means legal protection for fliers may be coming soon to an airport near you. That’s the goal of a group of senators introducing this new piece of legislation. It is intended to make flying less aggravating, and specifically, more humane. It would provide legal protection for passengers from delays, cancellations, and other disruptions caused by the airlines.

In 2017, a disturbing video went viral when Kentucky Dr. David Dao was forcibly dragged off a United Airlines flight by Chicago Aviation Officers. Dao suffered a broken nose, teeth and a concussion after refusing to get off the overbooked flight. Dao believed he had every right to stay on board since he had paid for his seat. In recent interviews, Dao said while he suffers from residual traumatic effects, he is glad he refused to give up his seat since it brought attention to passenger rights.

More recently, this past holiday season, the infamous Southwest Airlines customer service meltdown heightened the plea for passenger rights. That’s because the airline canceled 60% of its flights In just two days. The disruption was noted as the most costly and largest in US airline history. It was the final straw for lawmakers who have empathy for affected passengers.

Wisconsin United States Senator Tammy Baldwin says, “Passengers can’t be really reimbursed for the time and frustration of being in that unacceptable situation.”

United States Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut agrees, “It has never been more uncomfortable and unpredictable or more stressful to travel by air.”

Lawmakers say the Passenger Bill of Rights would provide tangible guarantees the airlines would be held accountable for their missteps.

The proposed bill includes additional protections for flyers, including eliminating ridiculous fees. Sounds good, but it has not been made into law yet. We reached out to Senator Richard Blumenthal, one of a handful of proponents who introduced the bill, for a timeline as to when it may be passed- or not.

We are waiting to hear back from his office.