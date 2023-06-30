Lorie Smith was the plaintiff in the Supreme Court case about her refusing to serve same-sex couples.

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. Supreme Court justices are handing down another big decision to close out their term.

On the last day of their term Friday, they ruled on a case involving religion and LGBTQ rights.

“Whether you share my beliefs or completely disagree with them, free speech is for everyone,” plaintiff Lorie Smith said.

The Court’s conservative justices ruled with a vote 6-3 in favor of Smith. She is a Christian web designer in Colorado who refuses to serve same-sex couples.

The majority justices say forcing her to do so would have violated her free speech under the First Amendment.

“I am incredibly grateful for the Supreme Court’s ruling today that says I am free to create custom designs consistent with my beliefs, without the state of Colorado punishing me,” Smith said.

The ruling affects Smith and other creative business owners like photographers, videographers and writers. They are able to reuse services if doing so goes against their beliefs.

Supporters say the decision was a win for religious rights.

Those who oppose the ruling say it will open the floodgates for future discrimination.

“That will open the door to many states’ rulings when it comes time to determine if a business can openly discriminate against a group, and it is not just the LGBTQ community,” Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce representative Jessica Milicevic said. “It’s other marginalized groups in the country that this will definitely open the doors to discriminate against them.”

Legal experts in the Carolinas say the Supreme Court ruling will likely impact business and their customers nationwide.

“So, now there’s 21 or 22 other states that are going to get challenged,” Senior Solicitor in York County Jenny Desch said. “And if they happen to be in a, quote unquote, red state, their AGs, they’re going to get together.”