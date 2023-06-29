CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We are less than 24 hours away from the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness program. It would cancel up to $20,000 for tens of millions of Americans.

Those challenging the program call it inherently unfair and argue the president abused his emergency powers to create it.

In the meantime, borrowers are anxiously awaiting another deadline.

“It’s been really helpful; you can save your money on other things,” Charlotte worker Joseph Shepherd said.

Millions of college graduates were given a break in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic – a pause on student loans that’s lasted more than three years.

“It’s kind of been nice to have a pause to kind of recoup,” Sheperd said.

The U.S. Department of Education says federal loan payments for more than 40 million Americans will restart in October.

“Monthly expenses definitely have to change,” Charlotte worker with student loans Brittany Furr said. “The way that my monthly budget goes is definitely going to have to shift.”

According to LendingTree, Americans owe nearly $1.8 trillion in loan debt.

Soon borrowers will have to make a choice; make their payments or default on their loans.

“I don’t want to have to default on such a large sum of money,” Furr said.

“That is definitely going to happen,” said Ben McDonald, managing partner at Destination Wealth Advisors. “People aren’t going to have autopayments set up and things like that. So, some will just miss it not even knowing, and others are probably going to ignore it out of necessity because they are going to choose, ‘Am I going to default on my student loans or am I pay rent and get groceries for the month,’ and that is the issue.”

He says defaulting on a federal loan would have a ripple effect.

“If you default on that and then other things happen and all of a sudden, your credit goes down and then they can’t ever get into a house that they want to buy or they can’t get a vehicle they want to lease or purchase, so one decision is going to end up making eight decisions later much more difficult,” McDonald said.