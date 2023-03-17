HOMESTEAD, Florida (AP/QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team has died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, the Army said in a news release. He joined the Golden Knights parachute team in 2020 and had over 1,000 jumps with the Army.

Kettenhofen was part of the team that planned a jump during the American Legion World Series in Shelby this past summer. The group could not jump because of the weather.

In an August Queen City News story, Kettenhofen talked about the joys of his profession.

“It does not get old,” Kettenhofen said. “Everything is different. It’s always different conditions and different locations. Every jump is a little different.”

The accident remains under investigation. The Army said no additional details are available.

“Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them,” the U.S. Army Golden Knights said in a Facebook post. “Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend.”

The Golden Knights consist of several expert teams, including parachute teams, aircraft pilots, and people behind the scenes who handle jump logistics.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander. He noted that Kettenhofen is being remembered “for his sense of humor, joy of life, and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist.”