LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Weird Barbie, Wednesday Adams and Harley Quinn are among the most popular Halloween costumes in the US, according to new research from fashion retailer Boohoo.
The company analyzed Google Trends data to identify the top pop culture-inspired and traditional costumes that people are searching for in each state. The analysis revealed that Barbie is the most popular character to dress up as this spooky season when it comes to pop culture references. This is probably unsurprising to many, seeing as it was a big year for the brand.
Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Barbie” film has generated at least $1.36 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing movie in the world in 2023 so far, Variety reported.
“With many states choosing to dress up as Barbie, it proves that one of Margot Robbie’s biggest films to date is continuing to take over and dominate the fashion world,” a Boohoo spokesperson said in a press release.
Aside from the movie’s main character, people are also taking a liking to one of her quirky friends. Weird Barbie, played by actress Kate McKinnon, received the highest number of costume-related searches in four states: Massachusetts, California, Missouri and Virginia.
In one Massachusetts neighborhood, people have even spotted “skeletons” wearing Weird Barbie costumes outside a home, adding to the festive spirit.
Halloween enthusiasts seem to be drawing inspiration from The Addams Family this year as well. Wednesday Addams ranked as the second most-searched pop culture costume, according to the study. Twelve states, including Florida and Ohio, searched for this particular character more than any other costume in the category.
The most popular Halloween costumes in each state
The following chart shows the full list of popular costumes in every US state, based on Google searches, according to Boohoo.
|State
|Traditional Costume
|Pop Culture Costume
|Alabama
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|Alaska
|Ghost
|Cruella de Vil
|Arizona
|Skeleton
|Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man
|Arkansas
|Scarecrow
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|California
|Skeleton
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Colorado
|Ghost
|Barbie from Barbie
|Connecticut
|Skeleton
|Barbie from Barbie
|Delaware
|Cat
|Barbie from Barbie
|Florida
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|Georgia
|Vampire
|Wednesday Addams
|Hawaii
|Witch
|Wednesday Addams
|Idaho
|Zombie
|Barbie from Barbie
|Illinois
|Pirate
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Indiana
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Iowa
|Zombie
|Wednesday Addams
|Kansas
|Clown
|Barbie from Barbie
|Kentucky
|Witch
|Harley Quinn
|Louisiana
|Zombie
|Poison Ivy
|Maine
|Vampire
|Wednesday Addams
|Maryland
|Ghost
|Wednesday Addams
|Massachusetts
|Skeleton
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Michigan
|Witch
|Barbie from Barbie
|Minnesota
|Vampire
|Barbie from Barbie
|Mississippi
|Ghost
|Barbie from Barbie
|Missouri
|Ghost
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Montana
|Skeleton
|Barbie from Barbie
|Nebraska
|Dog
|Barbie from Barbie
|Nevada
|Ghost
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|New Hampshire
|Witch
|Barbie from Barbie
|New Jersey
|Ghost
|Wonder Woman
|New Mexico
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|New York
|Skeleton
|Barbie from Barbie
|North Carolina
|Angel
|Wednesday Addams
|North Dakota
|Ghost
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Ohio
|Vampire
|Wednesday Addams
|Oklahoma
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Oregon
|Zombie
|Harley Quinn
|Pennsylvania
|Zombie
|Catwoman
|Rhode Island
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|South Carolina
|Pirate
|Wonder Woman
|South Dakota
|Pirate
|Barbie from Barbie
|Tennessee
|Dog
|Harley Quinn
|Texas
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Utah
|Cat
|Wednesday Addams
|Vermont
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|Virginia
|Ghost
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Washington
|Dog
|Harley Quinn
|West Virginia
|Vampire
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Wisconsin
|Vampire
|Cruella de Vil
|Wyoming
|Zombie
|Barbie from Barbie
As for classic favorites, the experts found that skeletons are the most-searched traditional costumes this Halloween while ghosts are the second. Vampires and Zombies tied for third.