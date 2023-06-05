(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sonic booms aren’t something you hear every day, and they get people’s attention.

That’s exactly what happened Sunday around Washington, D.C., rattling residents and windows.

Federal Aviation Regulations prohibit sonic booms over land from civilian aircraft, but military jets have different rules.

Commanders spotted a plane without clearance in D.C.’s restricted airspace over sites like the White House.

Civilian pilots must have special training and clearance to fly through the Washington area.

Fighter jets scrambled from bases in Maryland, New Jersey, and South Carolina to investigate.

The civilian plane was a Cessna Citation business jet, flying from Northeast Tennessee to Long Island New York.

Flight tracking shows the Cessna went past the Long Island airport, then reversed course.

The Air Force pilots flew faster than the speed of sound to catch up with the plane at 32,000 feet.

That created the sonic booms.

Fighter crews say the Cessna pilot was unresponsive, failing to reply to radio traffic.

Another report states the pilot was slumped over.

The Air Force officers even launched flares to get the pilot’s attention, but no luck.

The civilian jet eventually crashed in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, killing all occupants: two women, a child and the pilot.

Military pilots train for these kinds of intercept missions in restricted airspace. One fighter follows the plane in question, while another fighter flies alongside the jet, looking through cockpit windows to see the pilot.

Military flyers use maneuvers to get the civilian pilot to follow them to an airport. Meanwhile, on the ground, controllers do a background check on the plane to see if it could be a security threat. If the pilot complies and lands, the investigation shifts to the ground. But in this case, the Cessna jet kept flying. The fighter jets stayed with it until it crashed.

The NSTB’s preliminary report, listing the facts of what happened, should come out within a few weeks.