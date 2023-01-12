(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The White House is pushing back on claims that the Biden Administration wants to ban gas stoves.

The White House Press Secretary stated Wednesday that the President does not support a ban. This comes after Consumer Protection Safety Commission floated the idea this week after rising health concerns.

For hundreds of years, gas stoves have been the catalyst behind home-cooked meals in households across the U.S.

“I think it is just a better-quality experience while they are cooking,” said Bill Katsaros, owner of Roma Homes.

Katsaros has been in the home-building and remodeling business for 20 years. It’s rare for his customer to ask for any other stovetop.

“We have built several custom homes, or we build directly for a client, and nobody has ever requested an electric stove,” Katsaros said. “Much less the homes that we build that we sell that are automatic. I think it is an expectation of the buyer that it has a gas stove.”

About 35 percent of households in the U.S. use gas stoves.

“I would say that the current trend is more towards induction and smooth top electric, away from gas,” said Charlotte realtor Matt Stone. “There are sort of die-hard enthusiasts that love gas and will only buy a home if it has gas. I would say that certainly rules out a lot of homes for folks, and then there are more health-conscious folks or environmentally conscious folks that will only buy electric now.”

In recent years, many states and cities have upped their incentives to go electric. The reasons are primarily environmental-related, but also for reducing indoor air pollution and lowering utility bills.

“I think it would be low-hanging fruit from a budget standpoint,” Katsaros said. “You cut a gas stove and go to electric; you are going to save a lot of money.”

Roma Homes sell for about $800,000 to $1.6 million in Charlotte. Katsaros says he doesn’t see his customers going electric anytime soon.

“Every house that we have remodeled — every house that we have built gets a gas stove,” Katsaros said.