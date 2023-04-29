CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged with arson in a mobile home fire investigation.

According to deputies, on April 27th, first responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Hidden Valley Road for a structure fire. During the investigation, it was revealed that the fire was intentionally set. Officers identified Margaret Ann Williams Adams as a person of interest and she was arrested and charged with arson.

Williams Adams is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Virginia deputies say the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 434-332-9574.