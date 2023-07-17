The crash in the 8100 block of N.C. 8 near Southmont Sunday afternoon. Photo provided to CBS 17 WNCN.

SOUTHMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ambulance was involved in a wreck with three other cars in Davidson County Sunday afternoon, according to witnesses and reports.

The crash happened in the Southmont area in the 8100 block of N.C. 8 near the Dollar General, which is near the intersection with Gray Road, according to witnesses and WGHP-TV.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The crash, which was reported around 3:30 p.m., closed N.C. 8 in the area north of Southmont.

As of 4:30 p.m., the two-lane highway was still closed.

Motorists are being told to turn around at the crash scene although it appears Feezor Road could be an alternate.

Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to WGHP.

Reports indicated the ambulance did not have any patients at the time and was on its way to a reported drowning at High Rock Lake at the time of the wreck.