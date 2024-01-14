WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The dining room at Mr. Barbecue in Winston-Salem is back open two months after a car crashed through the front.

“The good book says the Lord won’t tempt us beyond what we can endure,” the restaurant said in an announcement on Thursday. “So far, our employees, customers and management have endured a fire, a global pandemic and someone parking their car on our front counter. And we’ve emerged stronger and in better shape now than ever before!”

The fire referenced in Mr. Barbecue’s post destroyed the building in 2019. The restaurant was remodeled in 2020.

“We don’t want to sound ungrateful, but we do wish the good Lord would lower His expectations,” the restaurant said. “NOT on the barbecue of course. There are some lines you can’t cross.

A banner hanging at the restaurant reads, “Grand re-opening again! (LOL)”

The restaurant, helmed by second-generation owner Jimmy Carros, has been a staple in the community since it was founded in 1962.

Mr. Barbecue was forced to close after a vehicle hit the restaurant, located on Peters Creek Parkway at Link Road, at 9:32 a.m. on Nov. 7. The restaurant was able to open its drive-thru the next day, but the dining room remained closed as crews worked on repairs.

WSFD released video of the crash scene showing the car stopped inside the restaurant after having crashed through the front of the building. A path of dirt and tire marks led up to the impact site.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the preliminary investigation suggested the driver was speeding and attempted to avoid hitting a car that pulled out in front of him, causing him to crash into the building.

An employee who saw the car crash into the building spoke to FOX8 in November. He said the car was speeding down Peters Creek Parkway, jumped across the median and flew into the restaurant parking lot and into the building’s front entrance.

“I was like yelling .. ‘Stop,’ But it just kept going … Then, boom … As soon as … the car hit the front of the building, I just pulled out my phone, called 911,” said Andrew Carros, a prep cook with Mr. Barbecue.

Four to five employees were working at that time, and nobody was injured.

“When it first kind of went into the building, it kind of blew my mind a little bit … Thankfully, no one’s hurt,” Andrew said.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said this is the second time someone’s run their car into the building.