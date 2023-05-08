CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina battalion-sized units are deploying to the U.S. southwest border in the coming days, the U.S. Northern Command said.

On Friday, the command announced that 1,500 active duty military service members under their command and control will deploy to the border at the request of the Department of Homeland Security with approval from the Secretary of Defense.

The mission includes the following battalion-sized units:

2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

93rd Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas

The U.S. Northern Command said the majority of active duty personnel will come from the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, along with a small number from U.S. Air Force.

While there, the command said the units will provide support to the DHS with duties including data entry, warehousing support and additional detection and monitoring support efforts.

“This military support increases the availability of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) law enforcement personnel to conduct law enforcement specific duties,” the U.S. Northern Command explained in a news release.

It said military personnel will not be allowed to support migrant processing, escort duties or other activities that involve direct participation in civilian law enforcement activities, be responsible for property seized from migrants or require direct contact with migrants.

All DoD personnel will be in direct support of the DHS, the lead federal agency for security of the U.S. southwest border, according to the release.

The U.S. Northern Command said the initial active duty military personnel will be on the ground on or about Wednesday, May 10.

They said the specific timeline for deployments is still being determined.