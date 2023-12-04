RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state’s new secretary of transportation is laying out new plans to make our roads and highways safer.

North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins says they’re partnering with the state highway patrol to install blue light trailers – vehicles and electronic signs with flashing blue lights to get drivers’ attention.

“Maybe we can put those out there to kind of give some advance warning to help people understand what they’re coming up toward,” Hopkins said.

The department is also expanding its wrong-way detection systems over the next few years.

They’re already testing that technology at the Triangle Expressway and Davis Drive interchange.

“Alert not just the motorist that they’re doing something wrong and they may not even realize it or they’re disoriented or maybe driving under the influence type of thing, but also to alert law enforcement that ‘hey, there’s a problem and it’s right here’,” Hopkins said.

The department is also working to get more people to wear their seat belts. According to a study from the Research Triangle Institute, more than 92 percent of North Carolinians say they wear their seat belt.