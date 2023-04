Officials say vehicles should avoid I-85 N in Belmont until further notice after a semi-truck got stuck under a brige. (NCDOT)

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. DOT officials say I-85 South lanes are open after a semi-truck got stuck under the Exit 26 bridge.

A camera showed all lanes closed before 11 a.m. Authorities diverted traffic off the interstate.