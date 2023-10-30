CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Department of Transportation officials say an I-485 lane may go under emergency repairs Monday night.

Officials posted on the DriveNC.gov website about a lane closure near E. John Street in the Matthews area.

The lane closure is over railroad tracks, and officials said they didn’t want any material falling onto the tracks. Officials expect the lane to re-open by 6 p.m.

N.C. DOT engineers are working with a contractor on a potential alternate plan for the site and the lane’s re-opening time could change.