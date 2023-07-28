RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senate Leader Phil Berger said “significant progress” has been made on the passage of the state budget.

In a Tweet Friday afternoon, Berger said House Speaker Tim Moore “and I have agreed to a tax package and resolved other key differences. We will begin the process of negotiating other aspects of the budget in the coming days.”

The two Republican leaders met Thursday morning in the latest attempt to reach a long-overdue deal on the state’s two-year spending plan. Moore said he expects the full budget for North Carolina to be passed in mid-August.

The budget was supposed to be in place before the new fiscal year started July 1. Increasing pay for teachers and state employees has been one of the main topics of discussion.