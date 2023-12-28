JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new filing in the federal lawsuit brought by victims of alleged sexual assault makes the most specific and powerful allegations yet – including bribery and conspiracy – about the involvement of some members of the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) in the rape and drug charges against downtown resident Sean Williams.

The suit now claims officers engaged in “corrupt use of search warrants and other unlawful collection efforts” to get money from Williams, casting Sparks at the center of the alleged conspiracy. It alleges money flowed from Williams’ former company, Glass and Concrete Contracting LLC, to JCPD through what it describes as “an extortion scheme” and that police kept some of the cash they seized when executing a search warrant of Williams’ safe in September 2020.

The new filing asserts the payments served as a quid pro quo “with the implied or explicit understanding that Defendants would shield Williams, permitting him to continue his practice of abuse and trafficking with impunity in exchange for the payments.”

The suit claims Williams payments of $2,000 a week to officers and, based on alleged comments by Williams, asserts that a safe seized in a September 2020 search warrant contained $500,000 but that officers returned only $81,000 of that.

Attorneys for the defendants have filed a motion requesting that Judge Travis McDonough disallow the amended complaint.

Williams, 52, is in custody on multiple federal and state charges of child rape and child pornography production. Search warrant documents first reported by News Channel 11 also allege that when he was arrested on April 29 of this year, Williams possessed digital files showing him raping or sexually assaulting more than 50 women, who appeared to be drugged, at his downtown Johnson City apartment.

When he was arrested, Williams had been on the run since May 5, 2021, when Johnson City police had unsuccessfully tried to serve a warrant on him for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

A separate federal civil lawsuit by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kat Dahl claims that Dahl pressed the department to more thoroughly investigate sexual assault allegations against Williams after she was brought into the ammunition case in the fall of 2020. Dahl was fired from her job with the JCPD in July of 2021 and claims her dismissal was retaliatory.

Attorneys for 10 alleged anonymous victims filed a motion on Dec. 12 to amend the lawsuit they had filed on June 21, citing significant new developments in the interim. The proposed amendment to the suit – defense attorneys moved Friday that it be disallowed – names several additional officers as defendants, something the initial filing had said could happen “after reasonable discovery.”

The City of Johnson City, JCPD, now-retired Chief Karl Turner and now-retired Captain Kevin Peters as well as Detective Toma Sparks were named as defendants in June. The new filing adds three specific investigators, Justin Jenkins, Jeff LeGault and Brady Higgins, and includes 13 more unnamed officers.

The amendment seeks to create a class action and identifies by initials as “class representatives” of three alleged victims.

Those desired classes include:

Women who reported alleged sexual assaults by Williams to JCPD;

Women who allege Williams sexually assaulted them but did not report to JCPD; and

Women who reported sexual assaults to JCPD between 2018 and 2023 involving other perpetrators.

Most explosively, it also lays out with specifics an alleged scheme in which Toma Sparks in particular benefited financially from seizures of assets and payoffs from Williams and a business partner. The tradeoff, the suit claims, involved JCPD shielding Williams from any real investigation into his alleged serial sexual assaults, which the lawsuit claims amounted to a sex trafficking operation.

The amended suit says between November 2019 and June 2022 the JCPD received at least eight reports “alleging Williams had drugged and/or sexually assaulted women in his apartment in downtown Johnson City.” It claims police benefited from looking the other way as the alleged trafficking operation continued, thereby violating the Trafficking Victims Prevention Act.

Defense attorneys filed their response in opposition Friday afternoon. The defense says the amended complaint would unfairly prejudice the defendants, that it was filed in bad faith and would unnecessarily delay proceedings, and that efforts to tie the defendants to sex trafficking are “futile” because they wouldn’t stand up against a motion to dismiss them.

“Other than wild and outlandish claims about Defendant Sparks by Williams, a convicted felon, to an unidentified co-conspirator on his alleged social media account, the (amended complaint) lacks any specific allegations as to any of the other individually-named Defendants and the City itself,” the response reads.

“These types of conclusory allegations are insufficient to state a claim against the City, Peters, Chief Turner, Jenkins, LeGault and Higgins.” In a footnote the defense also “vehemently den(ies) the outrageous allegations made by Sean Williams … that Defendants (sic) Sparks accepted payments from Williams.”

The new filing offers no concrete proof of the allegations, primarily basing them on 2023 posts on Williams’ Facebook page. That page was dormant from December 2021 until Aug. 8, 2023, at which time Williams had been jailed for more than three months.

The page includes four posts, the latest one on Oct. 1, in which the writer, purportedly for Williams, claims Williams’ innocence and makes numerous statements implicating the police.

The fall that sprung the case

The filing points to Sept. 19, 2020, as a turning point in Williams’ life that helped lead to the charges he faces today. At about 2:30 a.m. that morning, Kingsport woman Mikayla Evans fell from Williams’ apartment during a visit there.

Evans, who continues to maintain she isn’t sure whether she was pushed or fell, was hospitalized for weeks and continues to suffer physical effects.

Sparks led the probe into the incident, which JCPD initially called an attempted homicide investigation. Searches of Williams’ apartment later that day, and several days later of a safe that a narcotics dog allegedly hit on for the presence of drugs, led to the alleged discovery of ammunition. That ammunition eventually yielded a federal indictment charging Williams with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The amended complaint uses Williams’ Facebook post to suggest that JCPD officers skimmed money from his safe. In the post, Williams “ghost writer” writes that “Sparks and other unnamed officers are now a half million dollars richer after taking my safe with 500k in it and returning it with only 81k.”

“Upon information and belief, in exchange for the cash JCPD officers seized and illegally took from Williams, there was an implied agreement that JCPD officers would take overt acts in furtherance of Williams’ sex trafficking conspiracy…” the amended suit claims.

The defense motion to disallow the amended complaint says otherwise, saying JCPD took the safe “upon finding a small amount of narcotics in Mr. William’s (sic) condominium while conducting an attempted homicide investigation,” that motion reads.

“When the search did not discover additional drugs to support a charge of distribution or drug trafficking, the safe and all of its contents including all currency was returned to Mr. Williams.”

The new filing alleges that the second of those searches, both of which were requested by Sparks, also resulted in JCPD’s seizure of two cell phones, five computers and three micro SD cards. A May 2023 search warrant affidavit requesting those digital files, submitted by a Tennessee First Judicial District investigator, indicates that the JCPD never looked at what was on those devices.

Though Williams was arrested for drug trafficking on April 29, authorities looking for evidence of drug transactions on his computers allegedly found the sex crimes evidence.

Since Williams’ arrest in North Carolina, he has also been charged with sexual assaults of children (in state court) and production of child pornography (federally) based on digital files allegedly found in his possession during that arrest that allegedly show him committing those crimes in Johnson City before 2021. Those files also allegedly show him raping or sexually assaulting at least 52 adult women.

The filing alleges Williams engaged in sex trafficking and also claims that at least four of Williams’ alleged victims have been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation since late summer and been informed that “Williams had taken images and/or videos of himself sexually assaulting (them).”

Sparks at the center of alleged conspiracy

The complaint levels specific and explosive allegations of payoff and failures to investigate and charge Williams in a minimum of five cases in which alleged victims had made complaints to JCPD.

The filing leans heavily on a source of information that surfaced after the lawsuit was filed: the video/photo evidence Williams is said to have held when he was arrested in Cullowhee, North Carolina that allegedly shows him sexually assaulting more than 50 different apparently drugged women in his apartment. An affidavit from Sparks filed on June 1 notes that in addition to drugs, Western Carolina University officers seized eight drives, four hard drives, six thumb drives and an SD card from a vehicle where Williams was found when they arrested Williams.

A separate affidavit filed on May 31 by First Judicial District Attorney Investigator Mike Little requested permission to search the computers and other digital devices that had been in JCPD’s possession for more than two and a half years. Little wrote that he believed “the likelihood of additional images being stored on other digital devices belonging to Williams to be highly likely, if not probable.”

The amended suit goes beyond Little’s filing, saying if JCPD officers had “properly secured, seized and searched the digital evidence in Williams’ apartment that night,” they would have found “images and videos that Williams had taken of himself sexually assaulting women whom he had rendered unconscious, including class members in this case.”

The now 79-page complaint focuses on Sparks, whom it claims was inexplicably funneled a high number of the sexual assault complaints against Williams.

“(B)eginning at least as early as November 2019, JCPD officers were aware of rape complaints against Williams,” the filing says. “These officers were not limited to those within the Special Victims Unit, the unit responsible for sex crimes. For instance, although Defendant Sparks was not a Special Victims Investigator assigned to sex crimes, numerous complaints involving Williams were routed to him.”

Despite multiple complaints to JCPD between at least 2019 and 2021, police charged Williams only with the ammunition charge.

One of the earliest of those complaints came from a representative from one of the three proposed classes — around Nov. 7, 2019. The suit claims she had woken up after a second visit to Williams’ apartment in the span of a week, during both of which she had felt physical and mental incapacitation — the first time after using cocaine and the second after taking a sip of an already opened beer.

The suit says after waking up Nov. 7, the woman suspected she had been raped. She got a ride to an urgent care so she could receive a rape kit and allegedly told a nurse she believed she’d been raped and wanted to report it to police.

The complaint says two JCPD officers took statements from the alleged victim and a friend and says the woman told them about the alleged assault and pointed out Williams’ apartment on a map.

The officers “mentioned that they had heard of women complaining of sexual assault by Williams before,” the suit alleges, and that officers took her clothes and placed them in a garbage bag but did not provide any type of evidence receipt.

News Channel 11 does not name alleged victims of sexual assault to protect their privacy, and names mentioned in court filings have been removed.

“(The woman) told the police she wanted to press charges against Williams” but “did not hear anything more from JCPD for a year and a half,” the complaint says.

Around May 2021, the woman allegedly heard back from JCPD, this time with a call from Sparks, who, the document says, told her that her rape kit showed benzodiazepine in her system, as well as the DNA of another person.

The suit claims that Sparks told the woman it would be difficult to get Williams’ DNA tested without his permission, told her no images or video could exist of her alleged assault when she mentioned the many video cameras in Williams’ apartment and generally “discouraged (her) from pursuing charges against Williams.

“(A)fter consulting her family and friends, (the woman) called Sparks back to tell him she wanted to proceed with pressing charges against Williams,” the suit reads. “She never received a response.”

After Williams’ arrest and the revelation of digital files, Toma Sparks filed a search warrant affidavit for Williams’ DNA. It referred to a sexual assault investigation involving a complainant with the same initials that began on Nov. 7 and also referenced Sparks’ having received a completed rape kit from the state in late March 2021.

“No one from JCPD ever informed (the woman or her attorney) that Sparks was drafting an affidavit for a search warrant in her case,” the lawsuit states. It adds that by that point, in June 2022, Sparks had been named as a defendant in Kat Dahl’s suit.

Other accusations against Williams detailed

The amended lawsuit describes a string of other complaints against Williams between November 2019 and Williams’ flight from Johnson City nearly two years later. It claims that after the department failed to document properly the rape charge of Nov. 7, 2019, report, including a failure to test the alleged victim’s rape kit timely and a failure to properly retain or preserve evidence and that “JCPD followed this pattern with at least Females 2, 3, 9, 10 and 12.”

The first instance occurred on June 2, 2020, when a “Female 2” allegedly woke up in Williams’ apartment “to discover that she had been sexually assaulted.” The woman, who had fled “in great distress, shoeless and screaming,” encountered JCPD officers in the lobby of Williams’ building at 200 E. Main St., the suit alleges.

It claims those officers drove Female 2 to her parents but didn’t help her seek medical attention.

“The officers also failed to assist her in getting a rape kit done,” the suit says. “The officers did not prepare a full police report, nor did they follow up with her in any way. The officers also declined to get a statement from Williams.”

The woman reported her rape again on Dec. 15, 2020, providing a statement to then Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kat Dahl and another prosecutor at JCPD offices, according to the suit. (Dahl has filed her own lawsuit against the JCPD, claiming they stonewalled her attempts in 2020-2021 to investigate Williams more thoroughly).

A “Female 9” attempted to report a rape by Williams to JCPD around Oct. 23, 2020. After a nurse who examined her and administered a rape kit gave her Sparks’ phone number, she called and reported the alleged assault.

“Sparks told Female 9 she should wait to make a police report until she received the rape kit results,” the suit claims. “Female 9 followed up with Sparks by phone at least two more times, but she never heard anything further about her report.”

Female 9 has not received her rape kit results nor have charges been filed in her case, the suit alleges. The FBI, however, informed Female 9 around August of this year that Williams had taken images and/or videos of himself assaulting her, which “were found on Williams’ digital devices at the time of his arrest in April 2023,” the suit says.

Female 10 went to Williams’ apartment on Nov. 10, 2020, at his invitation, according to the suit, and he offered her alcohol. “Upon information and belief, Williams laced the drink(s) he gave Female 10 with a substance that was intended to render her unconscious,” the suit reads.

The suit claims Female 10 managed to leave Williams’ apartment and attempted to drive home, talking by phone to both of her sisters, who “urged her to pull over the car” when they realized she was “completely incoherent, using slurred speech and not making sense.”

Female 10’s vehicle hit a concrete base of a light pole in Carter County, and she died on impact at around 2:30 a.m.

According to the suit, one of Female 10’s sisters called JCPD and reported that the crash was suspicious and that her sister had last been seen entering Williams’ apartment and “expressed a concern that a crime might have occurred and asked the police to look into it.”

The suit claims JCPD referred the sister to Carter County, whose sheriff’s department then allegedly told her JCPD had jurisdiction over any investigation because of where Williams lived. The woman allegedly called JCPD again after having spoken to Williams and a friend of his and “learned that Williams had given Female 10 a drink on the night of her death, shortly before Female 10 left Wiliams’ apartment and attempted to drive home.”

The suit alleges that the detective asked no follow-up questions, didn’t ask the sister to come in person to provide a statement and didn’t disclose that JCPD had received similar complaints about Williams from other women.

Female 12 was allegedly sexually assaulted by Williams at his apartment on Nov. 24, 2020 “after he provided her with a substance that rendered her unconscious.” She reported the assault to the FBI “because she did not trust JCPD to take the sexual assault seriously.”

The FBI agent she met with called Sparks, according to the suit, and he accompanied her to the hospital where she received a rape kit. Female 12 then spoke to a woman who was either an investigator or an attorney and said she wanted to press charges.

“Sparks told her falsely that she was the first woman who wished to go forward with charges, claiming the other women were too scared,” the suit says.

Female 12 never received her rape kit results and no charges have been brought against Williams for her assault, according to the suit.

But she, too, learned from the FBI in August that images and/or videos of Williams sexually assaulting her were found on his digital devices when he was arrested in April.

Suit alleges sex trafficking scheme that benefited officers

The suit claims that for an unspecified period of time that continued until at least this past April officers conspired with Williams in his alleged venture: to recruit, harbor, provide, obtain, maintain and solicit women and children … for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts.”

For the extortion allegation, the amended suit claims Williams used a contraband cellphone to send his desired Facebook messages to a woman from jail and she then posted them to his Facebook page. It does not name the conspirator.

One of those posts, from Sept. 2, claims that Williams’ former business partner, who it lists as a coconspirator, paid police $2,000 per week “from my company for years because she got caught selling cocaine and the corrupt officers targeted her for extortion probably due to her association with me.”

The suit uses the post’s description of the business partner creating false Internal Revenue Service 1099 forms for made-up businesses that would have appeared to be subcontractors of Glass and Concrete Contracting LLC.

“Williams’ coconspirator then made ‘owner draws’ from these separate business entities to obtain the cash to pay the JCPD officers,” the suit alleges.

The suit lists seven primary pillars of that alleged corruption, some of which are detailed elsewhere in the suit but not detailed in this article:

Intimidating and threatening victims and potential witnesses.

Making false statements to victims to discourage them from pursuing their claims.

Assisting in the destruction or concealment of evidence.

Retaliating against victims who attempted to report Williams.

Interfering with a federal criminal investigation into Wiliams’ sexual assaults.

Retaliating against Kateri Dahl, a former Special Assistant United States Attorney, for her attempts to investigate Williams’ sexual assaults.

Assisting in Williams’ efforts to evade arrest and incarceration.

Defendants’ attorneys: No proof here

The defense’s motion to not allow the amended suit takes direct aim at the claims related to the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Four of the nine counts alleged relate to the trafficking claims. They include sex trafficking itself, obstruction of enforcement of the law prohibiting sex trafficking, aiding and abetting a sex trafficking venture and conspiracy to commit violations of the TVPA.

The defense says the complaint “does not remotely allege actual facts from which it could reasonably be inferred (any defendants but Sparks) knowingly participated in or benefited from their participation in a sex-trafficking venture.”

The defense motion says just because JCPD investigated Williams for various crimes and Williams was allegedly involved in sex trafficking is not enough to make JCPD liable. And it says that lumping together all the officers amounts to an impermissible “group pleading.”

The defense filing says that “(O)ther than wild and outlandish claims made about Defendant Sparks by Williams, a convicted felon, to an unidentified co-conspirator on his alleged social media account, the Plaintiffs’ proposed second amended complaint lacks any specific allegations as to any of the other individually-named Defendants and the City itself.”

It suggests there are no “factually, nonconclusory allegations” establishing that JCPD seized assets from Williams “pursuant to a common scheme” with him.

The defense motion warns that using the plaintiffs’ logic, “a law enforcement agency becomes an active participant in sex trafficking if it takes possession of anything of value in a non-sex trafficking investigation, and it later becomes apparent that defendant was also engaged in sex trafficking.”

Such an approach, it says, is inconsistent with the TVPA’s purpose, and “would discourage law enforcement officers from participating in or seizing assets from an individual who is accused of a crime due to a fear of later liability under the TVPRA.”