Amtrak customers now have a more accessible journey with the completion of a $3.2 million project at the Gastonia, N.C., station. (City of Gastonia)

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia leaders celebrated the completion of upgrades to a $3.2 million Amtrak station on Tuesday.

The 350 Hancock Street station is part of the Amtrak Crescent line, which runs daily trips from New York to New Orleans. In a press release, city officials said the improvements would help customer experience at stations and onboard trains across its national network.

The station is just off I-85 in east Gastonia. The city held a ribbon-cutting earlier this week.

“Accessibility is very important to our city. We are grateful to Amtrak for the upgrades to our station as we continue to grow and passengers make Gastonia a destination on their routes of travel,” said Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid.

Gastonia, N.C. DOT, Amtrack, and Norfolk Southern worked on the accessibility improvement project. Those new features included constructing a concrete platform with lighting, guardrails, and signage. The platform provides a sturdy, uniform surface for customers to board on and off the train.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Additional improvements included an accessible restroom, renovated waiting room, and power-operated door entrance in the station, and a newly paved parking lot with an entrance driveway and two accessible parking spaces for customers who use wheeled mobility devices.