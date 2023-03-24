Morganton Department of Public Safety identified a man who ran from officers in a 2013 Ford Focus on Thursday.

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Morganton Department of Public Safety identified a man who ran from officers in a 2013 Ford Focus on Thursday.

Authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle checking station on North Green Street when Newland resident Wyatt Lane Clark came through in his 2013 Ford Focus. The 25-year-old Clark did not have an active driver’s license but provided an old ID to officers on the scene.

Officers told Clark to pull off the road, but he fled on N.C. 181. They pursued the man but gave up because of his reckless driving. Plus, they knew who he was.

Authorities have felony warrants for Clark’s arrest and want to seize his car when they find it.

Anyone who sees a yellow 2013 Ford Focus with N.C. registration “HDE-3199” is encouraged to call MPS at 828-438-5290. Officials are asking the public to not approach the man.