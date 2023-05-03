CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Johnston YMCA in the heart of the Noda neighborhood has been sold, meaning the community is losing a center that’s provided a wide range of services for generations.

“It’s sad to see anything like that go away,” said longtime NoDa resident Sam Schaber.

For more than 70 years, the brick building and green that surrounds it has been an outlet – a community space for fitness, childcare and leisure.

“The Johnston YMCA is the fabric of the north Charlotte community,” current YMCA member Lamarr Blocker said.

On Tuesday, the organization announced the nearly six-acre property along North Davidson Street has been sold to an undisclosed developer

“Oh, it was a huge surprise,” said Krysten Reilly, president of the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association.

While the YMCA has not specifically said the reason for the sale, a spokesperson said they have been working with the community for several years on how to redevelop the space. After considering long-term financial needs, it was decided selling the property was the best option.

“To be completely honest, I wish that they had been more transparent and worked with us,” Reilly said. “Because I feel like there was a huge opportunity to work with the community to find out what the community really wanted and needed to put a plan in place that would have been beneficial to them.”

Reilly says the neighborhood is expected to grow by 250 percent in the coming years.

“I know for sure that having a center in our neighborhood that helps with childcare, that has a pool, that has a gym, that had rec sports,” she said. “We don’t really have that anymore now that the Y is going away.”

The new owner of the property has not been named. A spokesperson with the YMCA said the developer wishes to make its own announcement.

“Now that the developer has been selected, they will make decisions regarding gathering community input surrounding future plans for the property.” – YMCA Spokesperson

In an area that’s seen a rush of apartment-based developments on its perimeter, the YMCA provides a rare grassy area – and parking lot — in an otherwise urban setting.

“It would be a nice ask if the community could ask these undisclosed developers to preserve the green space for the neighborhood, maybe keep the neighborhood vibes a little bit, but ultimately that will be in the hands of the new owners, and we can shout at the wall all we want,” NoDa business owner Matt Alvis said.

The facility will operate through the end of 2023.

In the meantime, the community is hoping the new developer will consider working with them on how to keep this property open to the community.

“We would really like the opportunity to work with them hopefully a little bit better than our situation with the Y,” Reilly said, “so that we can come up with a plan that works for them that hopefully does include some housing but also includes those amenities that we desperately need as a community.”