CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Unsafe driving, burnouts, and large crowds.

They’re known around Charlotte as street takeovers and starting Friday a new law goes into effect that makes these meetups illegal.

“Taking away the kid’s car, and it’s very difficult to get those vehicles back, will deter folks,” Queen City News Chief Legal Analyst and attorney Khalif Rhodes said. “This will be the number one deterrent.”

Punishments include fines, potential jail time, misdemeanor charges, and having your car taken away.

This summer Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to several meetups that resulted in citations, car seizures, and even arrests. One of those events was a weekend street takeover that involved hundreds of vehicles at multiple locations around Charlotte.