MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Novant Health has agreed to acquire Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Davis Regional Medical Center, and related businesses.

Mooresville-based Late Norman Regional Medical Center is located at 171 Fairview Road while Statesville’s Davis Regional Medical Center is at 218 Old Mocksville Road.

Iredell Memorial Hospital is a public hospital.

According to a press release, the deal includes physician clinic operations and outpatient services from Community Health Systems, Inc subsidiaries.

“Our shared commitments to the community will continue to anchor our efforts and plans as we deliver exceptional, patient-centered experiences; protect safety and quality; improve community health; and promote equitable access to care,” said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health.

Armato said the deal will “extend Novant Health’s regional delivery network to new communities (and) also creates opportunities for medical education, research, and innovation.”

Novant officials say the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and should close later this year.