ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department fatally shot his wife and two children before killing himself in their New York home on Saturday, authorities said.

Watson Morgan, 46, Ornela Morgan, and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead inside the home at 10 Clydesdale Ct. in Rockland County at 12:30 a.m., officials said.

The wife and the two boys were shot and Watson Morgan appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at (845)639-5840.