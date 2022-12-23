DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Serving and protecting their community is what each and every Durham police officer does daily. Going above and beyond is what they do. And that is just what one officer did while off-duty and saw a community member in need of a helping hand.

(Durham Police Department)

While off-duty, Durham Officer D. Beugnot didn’t think twice about helping after seeing a post in the Nextdoor app about a community member needing some help, officials said.

Officials shared that Officer Beugnot saw that a man needed some help “digging holes for a ramp for his wife,” and immediately jumped into action to help.

Officer Beugnot also called for back-up from some of his co-workers, and they got to work helping the Durham resident with the ramp, according to officials.