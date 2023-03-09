MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An officer with the Mint Hill Police Department was injured after his vehicle was involved in a collision Thursday morning.

At 11:38 a.m., an officer was traveling south on N.C. 51 approaching Quail Ridge Drive in her marked patrol vehicle, when MHPD said an elderly male reportedly pulled directly into her path of travel in a Nissan and was subsequently struck by the officer.

Police said witnesses on scene who observed the collision confirmed the driver of the Nissan pulled out in front of the officer.

The officer sustained minor arm injuries, due to the air bag deployment. The driver and front-seat occupant of the other vehicle had injuries as well, police said, and none of the injuries to the occupants of the Nissan appear to be life-threatening.

Speed was not a factor in this collision, and charges are pending.